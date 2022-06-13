ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 170.7% from the May 15th total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

