Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases By 114.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

