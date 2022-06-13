WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the May 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $46.04 on Monday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

