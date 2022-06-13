Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,045.00.

PEGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a report on Monday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.78) to GBX 990 ($12.41) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.