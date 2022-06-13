Comparing Real Brokerage (REAX) and Its Competitors

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Real Brokerage to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.52% 7.06% 1.50%

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Real Brokerage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 58 341 551 13 2.54

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.22%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -11.55 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.21 billion $197.48 million 0.83

Real Brokerage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Real Brokerage peers beat Real Brokerage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

