Financial Survey: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 4.26% 0.91% 0.48% Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61%

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. CareTrust REIT pays out 1,375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 9.35 $71.98 million $0.08 231.75 Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.59 $187.23 million $0.37 14.03

Two Harbors Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareTrust REIT. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CareTrust REIT and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 5 1 1 2.43 Two Harbors Investment 0 5 1 0 2.17

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus target price of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats CareTrust REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

