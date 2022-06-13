Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) versus CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head-To-Head Survey

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.67% 16.21% 2.61% CareTrust REIT 4.26% 0.91% 0.48%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 183.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 1,375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $168.60 million 10.59 $187.23 million $0.37 14.03 CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 9.35 $71.98 million $0.08 231.75

Two Harbors Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareTrust REIT. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Two Harbors Investment and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 5 1 0 2.17 CareTrust REIT 0 5 1 1 2.43

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats CareTrust REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

