Nuvalent (NUVL) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) is one of 941 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nuvalent to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvalent and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A -$46.34 million -2.19 Nuvalent Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.39

Nuvalent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Nuvalent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.29% -22.34% Nuvalent Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvalent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvalent Competitors 2548 12234 38365 605 2.69

Nuvalent currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 295.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.36%. Given Nuvalent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than its competitors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

