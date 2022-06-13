Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.76. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.83 and a 12-month high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

