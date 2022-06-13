CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
CSL stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. CSL has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24.
CSL Company Profile (Get Rating)
