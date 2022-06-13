Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$12.67

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.83 and a 52-week high of C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

