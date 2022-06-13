Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $12.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

