CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

CSL stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. CSL has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.