Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $922.08

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $920.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $696.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $593.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $849.57 and its 200-day moving average is $923.62.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

