Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$135.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.26. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

