Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives C$7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

GUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.27 million and a P/E ratio of -95.45.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.80 million. Analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samira Sakhia acquired 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$708,282.12. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,219,673.61. Insiders have purchased 41,205 shares of company stock worth $213,470 in the last three months.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

