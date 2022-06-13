Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cryoport stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Cryoport by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

