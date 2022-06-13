Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives C$40.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ITP opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -219.89.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$514.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$502.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.83%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

