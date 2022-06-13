Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

INE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.00 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.4285698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

