Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

INE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.89 and a 52-week high of C$23.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.4285698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

