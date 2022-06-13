Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.60) to €18.50 ($19.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

