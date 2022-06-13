Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.60) to €18.50 ($19.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

