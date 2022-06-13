GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

