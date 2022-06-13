Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DREUF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

