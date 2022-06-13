Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

DREUF stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

