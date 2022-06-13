GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

GEAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

