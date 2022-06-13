Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
CGJTF opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargojet (CGJTF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.