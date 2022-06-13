American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.10. American National Group has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American National Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American National Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American National Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American National Group by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

