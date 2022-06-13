ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of IO stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
