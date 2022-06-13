ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of IO stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

