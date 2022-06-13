Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $791.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

