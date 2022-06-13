Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
AFI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18.
In related news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.