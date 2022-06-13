Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

AFI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In related news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.