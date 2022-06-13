Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MITK. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.63. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 333,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 194,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

