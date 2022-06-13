CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

