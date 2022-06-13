Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of AIRT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.