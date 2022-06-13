Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of AIRT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
