KE (NYSE:BEKE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

BEKE stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -1.54.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. KE’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after buying an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in KE by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

