Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,332.0 days.
Shares of Amada stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Amada has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $10.94.
Amada Company Profile (Get Rating)
