Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,332.0 days.

Shares of Amada stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Amada has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $10.94.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.