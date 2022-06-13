AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.16 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $752.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.