AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGIY opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

