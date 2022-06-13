AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AAGIY opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
