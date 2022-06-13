Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $288.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.02. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $615.99.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.1191 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.