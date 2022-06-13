Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALVOF opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

