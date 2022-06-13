Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.0 days.

Aalberts stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Get Aalberts alerts:

Aalberts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.