Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Update

Aiadvertising Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,518,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIAD stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Aiadvertising has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

