Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mega Matrix stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Mega Matrix has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $13.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

