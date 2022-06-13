Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guidewire Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.92). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

NYSE GWRE opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,281 shares of company stock valued at $640,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 262.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 215.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

