The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $41.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $34.80 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

