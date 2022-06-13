Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $39.80

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

