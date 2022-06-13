TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$34.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of T stock opened at C$30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$27.33 and a 52-week high of C$34.65.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

