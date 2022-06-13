Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT at $31.84

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

