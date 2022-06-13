Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives $226.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCHDF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.90) to GBX 376 ($4.71) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.