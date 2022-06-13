Financial Survey: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $77.88 million 13.13 -$120.33 million ($1.62) -7.96 Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.80 million N/A N/A

Xilio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 164.86%. Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 953.51%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -162.11% -36.46% -31.29% Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonist antibody that binds GFRAL that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; NGM621, an immunoglobulin 1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; NGM707, an immunoglobulin-like transcript 2/ immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 dual antagonist monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NGM831 and NGM438 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; and a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to focus primarily on the development of novel medicines for unmet patient needs in retinal and CVM diseases, including heart failure. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

